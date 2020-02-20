Townsend helps at-risk youth through the Home of Opportunities and Dreams

Each step taken to help an at-risk youth can pay dividends for the future.
Just ask David Townsend, a Somerset resident who has spent years shaping a dream of bringing a group home to the region.
But just as importantly, he has helped youth in Madison County do their part in shaping that dream as well, in the hopes that they feel proud of their accomplishments.
"At the end of the day, these kids have formed a legacy, because no one can take away the fact it's because of their hard work this group home got built," Townsend said.
Townsend is the founder of a youth program called the HOOD - the Home of Opportunities and Dreams.
He said the name resonates with kids.
"You come with a name like 'the HOOD,' and it just was catchy for them. Then once you get them in there, you try to explain what the HOOD means and how important community service is, and how important volunteerism is."
Over the six football seasons - former coach Townsend admits he thinks of time in seasons rather than years - the HOOD has raised more than $90,000 towards the building of a home in Brodhead, in neighboring Rockcastle County.
Their success can't only be measured in monetary value, however. Townsend said that during that time, between 150 and 200 students, mostly at-risk youths themselves, have put in more than 12,000 community service hours, most of those by running concessions at UK sports games.
"We've worked six straight football seasons, and every game for those six seasons," Townsend said.
"We've also worked girls basketball, gymnastics, soccer, baseball and softball. So our group has probably done about 90 different concession stand events."
In turn, those events help the kids learn both social and employment skills.
"I treat it like a job," Townsend said, meaning the kids who are around 14 and 15 years old are getting stricter instructions than they might get from a manager of a fast food place.
"Most the time, working football games, it's busier than any fast food restaurant you go into. There's times when we play SCC opponents, like Florida. We might do $20,000 in the course of that football game. …
"It's real-world training for them, learning how to work with the public and learning job-related skills."
There is also the opportunity to mentor the kids, Townsend said, during the rides too and from their events.
He listens in on their conversations, he explained. He has the chance to hear about what is upsetting them, whether it's school related or life in general.
"You can start giving them sound advice. At least playing devil's advocate and engaging with them in real conversation of things they've never thought about," he said.
Many of those same kids have had even more hands-on opportunities to help build the group home.
"Some of them actually put skin in the game, as far as helping paint or helping put the water line in," he said. "We put our own water line in, and some of the kids came out there and helped me dig the ditch. They put vinyl siding up."
Again, they gain something in turn. In this case, it's helping to build their self-worth.
Later, those kids may interact with the ones who live in the home, and will get to tell them "I helped build that place," Townsend said.
Like the HOOD itself, the group home is a non-profit program that intends to give back to the community.
"We're not trying to make a profit off the group home. The main thing is to do other stuff supportive of at-risk youth and disadvantaged families in the communities we serve," he said.
The idea came to him by seeing the need in this region. Townsend has worked nine years in Child Protective Services, and that direct contact with youths means he has first-hand knowledge of just how few beds exist for those who have been removed from their homes.
Before working for the state, Townsend spent several years working at Somerset High School, first as a custodian, then as a substitute teacher and a coach for track and field and cross country.
Construction of the group home began several years ago. In 2015, a group of Construction Technology students from Somerset Community College helped to put up the building's frame.
Townsend is still looking for local assistance, mainly through monetary donations.
Information about current fundraising opportunities can be found on the Home of Opportunities and Dreams's Facebook page, or on the HOOD's website, thehoodinc.org.
Townsend said he isn't always looking for huge donations.
"Yes, it's nice to get the $50 and $100 donations, but every donation counts. If I get 200 people on my facebook page to give us $5, I just got a $1,000 in that one fundraising drive. I want people who can't afford it to realize, just because you give $5 doesn't mean you're not helping, because every dollar counts."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.