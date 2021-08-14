A Wednesday traffic stop has resulted in the arrests of two men on drug-related charges.
Marcus Floyd Smith, 49, of Liberty; and Scotty Lee Nevels, 41, of Somerset, have each been charged with first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Offense (2 or more grams of methamphetamine) and Drug Paraphernalia - Buy Possess in connection to the stop conducted on US 27 in Somerset by Pulaski County Deputy Sheriff Tan Hudson.
Sheriff Greg Speck reports that Smith was driving a 2019 Nissan Altima on a suspended driver's license -- resulting in an additional Operating a Motor Vehicle on a Suspended or Revoked Operator's License for the Casey County man.
Dep. Hudson's investigation into the stop led to a search of the vehicle. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, approximately 85 grams of suspected methamphetamine along with digital scales that had what appeared to have residue on it from illegal drugs and another set of digital scales were found in the vehicle. The deputy also located multiple needles in the vehicle.
Both men remain lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center at press time.
