Trial date pushed back for Ferguson man charged with child sexual abuse

A new trial date has been set for a Ferguson man facing a 25-count indictment for the sexual abuse of a child police say occurred nearly a decade ago.
Pascal Jed Moore, 35, had been scheduled to stand trial Monday on 11 counts of first-degree Sodomy, eight counts of first-degree Sexual Abuse (victim under 12), and six counts of first-degree Criminal Abuse (child 12 or under). He was arrested by Kentucky State Police last January in the case, which appears to date back to June 2010.
Last summer, Moore was temporarily transferred to the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center (KCPC) to undergo an evaluation. Based on KCPC's findings, Pulaski Circuit Judge Jeffrey Burdette ruled on November 14 that Moore was competent to stand trial. Earlier this month, the judge issued an order rescheduling the anticipated two-day trial for May 18.
Moore is currently lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center, serving a three-year sentence for Flagrant Nonsupport after Judge Burdette found that the January 2019 arrest violated the terms of his probation. Moore had pleaded guilty in March 2016 and received a suspended sentence. He could be released in late December for that case.
Should the pending indictment not be resolved then, a $1 million cash/property bond was also issued last March in the child abuse case.
