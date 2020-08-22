Trial date set for deputy judge's DUI case

A trial date has been set in the DUI case against Pulaski County Deputy Judge-Executive Dan Price.
Price is scheduled to stand trial in Pulaski District Court next February 12 on charges of aggravated Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs (first offense), Careless Driving, and Failure to Use or Improper Signal.
The deputy judge appeared Wednesday with his attorney Robert Norfleet for a pretrial conference, at which time the date was set. District Judge Katie Slone also heard arguments for a motion which Norfleet had filed on Price's behalf, seeking "all information/materials pertaining to the information/request Trooper Mr. Adam Childress … received on December 2, 2019 to locate and stop the vehicle Mr. Dan Price was operating."
It was reported at the time that the trooper who conducted the traffic stop reported observing Price's county vehicle weaving. Once he made contact with the driver, the trooper reported smelling alcohol and administering a field sobriety test which the deputy judge didn't successfully complete. Price declined to have his blood drawn.
The defense asserts that the traffic stop was not a random encounter but was instead the result of a tip from an as yet undisclosed individual.
In April, Norfleet submitted an open records request seeking all records relating to the information/request the defense asserts Trp. Childress received. KSP denied the request on April 26 on the grounds that the investigation is still open. Norfleet then asked Special Prosecutor Thomas Simmons for the same information but stated he was told the Commonwealth "will not provide the requested information/materials absent a Court order."
Judge Slone issued that order on Wednesday -- directing "if any such information is in possession of the Commonwealth or Kentucky State Police," that it be turned over to the Norfleet.
A final conference for the case before trial has been scheduled for February 3.
