Trial date set for Pulaski man charged with shooting McCreary County deputy

A Pulaski County man accused of shooting a McCreary County deputy sheriff is set to stand trial this January.
Mark Lynn Dungan, 50, of Science Hill, appeared in McCreary Circuit Court last week -- learning his three-day trial will begin on January 19 of next year. Dungan had been scheduled to stand trial last October on charges of Attempted Murder of a Police Officer, first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle), first-degree Wanton Endangerment (Police Officer), first-degree Criminal Mischief, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Resisting Arrest, and Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun before the COVID-19 pandemic prompted a halt to in-person court proceedings.
The charges stem from a July 16, 2019, incident which began around 8 p.m. in the Marshes Siding community of northern McCreary County. McCreary County Deputy Dustin Tyler Watkins and District 3 Constable Cody Stephens were responding to a welfare check at a home on Lick Creek Road.
When he got to the house, Dep. Watkins reportedly found Dungan in a vehicle outside. As the deputy approached, Dungan allegedly fired several rounds from a handgun -- striking Watkins reportedly in the abdomen and chest.
As he fled the scene, Dungan's vehicle reportedly struck Constable Stephens' cruiser head on but he continued on Lick Creek Road. Authorities caught up to him later in a nearby cemetery and Dungan was arrested without further incident.
Constable Stephens was not injured in the collision with Dungan.
Dep. Watkins was flown from the scene to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville in critical condition. He reportedly underwent two surgeries before his release from the Knoxville hospital. He was awarded a Medal of Honor by the Kentucky Sheriff's Association that fall.
Dungan remains lodged in the Knox County Detention Center in lieu of a $500,000 cash bond.
