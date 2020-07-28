Trial date set for Science Hill man accused of kidnapping, rape

A trial date has been set for a Science Hill man facing multiple rape and kidnapping charges.
In an order issued July 15, 54-year-old Gerald Avalon Hendricks was scheduled to stand trial this December 14 in connection to three indictments involving separate incidents and victims. He was indicted by the Pulaski County Grand Jury last August on charges of first-degree Rape and Kidnapping of an Adult in connection to a February 1, 2019 incident; first-degree Rape and two counts of Kidnapping of an Adult in connection to an April 24, 2019 incident; and first-degree Rape, first-degree Sodomy and Kidnapping of an Adult in connection to a May 1, 2019 incident.
Hendricks was arrested in June 2019 on a warrant connected to the April incident. According to the complaint filed by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Hendricks was at a residence on Cave Hill Road when an individual who lived there told Hendricks to kill two women who were also at the residence at that time.
Hendricks is accused of driving the women to Rock Lick Creek Road, before forcing one woman to remove her clothing to check her and her property for a "wire."
That woman was then allowed to leave the area on foot, while Hendricks reportedly took the other woman to his home on Shady Grove Church Road. While there, Hendricks is accused of forcing her to have sexual intercourse.
According to Lt. Bobby Jones, commander of the PCSO Criminal Investigation Division, the investigation of that incident led to the discovery the February and May incidents.
Last fall, Hendricks was sent to the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center (KCPC) in LaGrange in order to determine his competency in regard to his three indictments. Based on KCPC's report, Pulaski Circuit Judge Jeffrey Burdette issued an order in April that Hendricks can stand trial.
At press time, Hendricks remains lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center in lieu of a $300,000 bond.
Though he has not been charged, Hendricks also has a connection to the murder of LeeAnna Brumley. When she disappeared in May 2019, both Brumley and the woman accused of fatally shooting her -- 33-year-old Danelle N. Powell -- were staying with Hendricks.
Powell is scheduled to stand trial in October.
