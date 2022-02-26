Trial date set for Tennessee man accused in local rape case

A Tennessee man under a Pulaski County indictment charging him with the rape of a child is set to stand trial at the end of this summer.
Paul Steven Clem Jr., 43, of Lewisberg, Tennessee, has been given a September 19 trial date. Online court records indicate the trial is expected to last three days.
Clem was indicted in February 2020 on charges of first-degree Rape (victim under 12), first-degree Sodomy (victim under 12), and first-degree Sexual Abuse (victim under 12). The charges stem from a July 1, 2019, incident investigated by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).
According to Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck, evidence in the case was presented to the local grand jury by PCSO Detective Sergeant Cody Cundiff. On February 13, Clem was arrested by the Giles County Sheriff’s Department with assistance from the US Marshal’s Service on a Fugitive from Justice warrant relative to the Pulaski County indictment.
Once extradited from Tennessee, Clem was arraigned in Pulaski Circuit Court — pleading not guilty to all charges. His next hearing has been scheduled for March 8.
At press time, Clem remained lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center in lieu of a $200,000 cash bond.
