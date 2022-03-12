Trial date set in attempted murder case

A trial date has been set for a Burnside man accused of shooting at a home where his ex-girlfriend was staying.
Danny Eugene Day, 50, is scheduled to stand trial starting June 7 on one count of Attempted Murder.
Day was arrested last June by Pulaski County Deputy Sheriff Trent Massey on an indictment returned by the Pulaski County Grand Jury.
The charge stems from an incident that occurred on August 27, 2020. According to the case report, the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office responded to a shots-fired report at a home on Stewart Lane in Burnside. Day is accused of coming to the home of a man dating Day's ex-girlfriend and asking if the woman was there.
When the victim advised him that she was, according to the report, Day went to the green Ford Ranger he was driving and retrieved a shotgun. The victim told officers that he was just able to shut the front door and avoid the shot fired by Day, who then fled the scene in the truck.
Day has pleaded not guilty to the charge. He is currently lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
