Trial date set in criminal abuse case

A Eubank man accused of abusing an Oakwood client has been given a trial date.
Anthony L. Barron, 58, is set to stand trial on one count of first-degree Criminal Abuse next May 24. The order was issued Friday by Pulaski Circuit Judge Jerry Cox during a pretrial conference.
Barron was indicted on the charge back in June by the Pulaski County Grand Jury in connection to an incident reported to have occurred in late March.
According to Somerset Police Captain Mike Correll, the department was contacted by Oakwood to investigate the report of an employee who struck and shoved a resident -- causing injury to the resident.
Barron pleaded not guilty during a June 25 arraignment. He is currently free on a $5,000 unsecured bond.
Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney David Bridgeman is prosecuting the case. Barron is being represented by Somerset attorney Larry Whitaker.
