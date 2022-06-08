Two Fayette County men indicted in connection to a home invasion that occurred in January 2021 are set to stand trial this summer.
Javonte Deshawn Groves, 27, and Jalen Lamar Alcorn, 20, both of Lexington, have been scheduled for trial on August 15. They jointly face charges of first-degree Burglary, Theft by Unlawful Taking from Building $10,000 or more but under $1 million, and Theft by Unlawful Taking/Disposition-Firearm.
Alcorn was additionally charged with first-degree Robbery, while Groves was charged with Complicity to first-degree Robbery.
The charges stem from a January 22, 2021, incident investigated by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office. According to the sheriff's office, the report of an armed robbery on Prather Road was called into the Pulaski County 911 Dispatch Center at approximately 3:52 a.m. When deputies arrived, they learned that a male individual had come into the home armed with a handgun and robbed a man and his girlfriend, as well as another male friend who was visiting from Lexington, according to the sheriff's office.
Items reported taken during the robbery included jewelry, a handgun, and the victims' cell phones, according to the sheriff's office. The two defendants were identified as persons of interest during the course of the investigation.
Less than a week after the incident, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force first located and arrested Alcorn. On February 1, 2021, PCSO secured a warrant for Groves, who was apprehended by PCSO Detective Matt Bryant and the U.S. Marshals Task Force at his Lexington residence.
Both men pleaded not guilty to all charges at their arraignment. They are currently free on $25,000 cash/property bonds.
