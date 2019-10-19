Trial delayed again for child porn case

A new trial date has been scheduled for a local man accused of possessing child pornography.
Ardyth Ray Prather III, 39, of Science Hill, is facing an indictment charging him with two counts of Possess/View Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance by a Minor. He was initially set to stand trial in June but that was continued until October 21, next Monday.
However, a change in prosecutors with the Kentucky Attorney General's Office prompted the need for another continuance.
On Thursday, defense attorney Joey Venters and Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Prather advised Pulaski Circuit Judge Jeffrey Burdette that the case may be close to a resolution. They asked for another pretrial conference and a trial date for early 2020.
Judge Burdette noted that the case has been pending for nearly two years but agreed to a November 21 pretrial date. Should the case not be resolved, it could go to trial beginning April 6.
The case stems from a December 21, 2017, search of Ardyth Prather's residence on Raleigh Road by Kentucky State Police as part of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children Investigation.
According to an arrest complaint filed by KSP Detective Justin Oliver, officers found two images of child sexual exploitation, which the defendant "admitted to producing…in Florida. The female juvenile victim was identified" and electronic devices seized for forensic examination.
Ardyth Ray Prather III has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Possession of Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance by a Minor is a Class D felony punishable by one to five years in prison. The defendant has also been charged as a second-degree Persistent Felony Offender, which pertains to a 2007 reckless homicide conviction following a fatal car accident.
