Trial delayed for man charged with murder

A Waynesburg man charged with murder is awaiting a new trial date as COVID-19 judicial restrictions remain in effect until April 1.
David A. Strong, 29, was originally scheduled to stand trial Monday on charges of Murder and first-degree Robbery in connection to the death of an 87-year-old Antioch man, Arlie Owens, nearly three years ago.
Though the Kentucky Supreme Court extended judicial restrictions prohibiting trials during the first week of January, Strong's trial was officially cancelled until Pulaski Circuit Judge Teresa Whitaker issued an order on February 2. A new trial date is expected to be discussed during a pretrial conference set for April 22.
Owens' body was discovered May 25, 2018, inside his home on Perkins Drive south of Burnside.
Pulaski County Sheriff's Office reported at the time that the victim's pickup truck was missing from the property and that deputies were investigating two prior burglary reports from the residence for a potential connection.
Days later, Strong was arrested in connection to a May 27 armed robbery of Slate Branch Quick Mart. Prior to his arrest, Strong had led authorities on a pursuit that resulted in counts of attempted murder and wanton endangerment being added to the first-degree robbery charge.
Evidence collected from Strong's storage unit and vehicle led them to name him also as a person of interest in Owens' death.
Strong ultimately pleaded guilty in January 2019 to one count of first-degree robbery, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, and receiving stolen property. He was sentenced to 15 years for each robbery and attempted murder count as well as five years for each of the remaining charges. The counts would run concurrently for a total of 15 years in prison. Commonwealth's Attorney Eddy Montgomery noted at the time that because robbery is considered a violent offense, Strong will have to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence in accordance with state law.
Strong wasn't indicted with Owens' murder until February 2020. According to PCSO Major Jeff Hancock, he wasn't formally charged with the murder until prosecutors had received DNA results from the state forensics lab.
Strong is currently serving his robbery sentence at Roederer Assessment Center in LaGrange, where he is expected to become eligible for parole in February 2031.
