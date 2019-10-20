A federal trial set to begin next Monday in Arkansas for two local men has been pushed back to the first of the year.
Johnnie D. Adams, 38, and Curtis J. Troxtle, 34, both of Somerset, were formally charged in the United States District Court's Western District of Arkansas last December on one count of cocaine possession (more than 5 kilograms) with intent to deliver and another involving possession of firearms to further the alleged drug trafficking.
According to the Magnolia Reporter (Ark.), the charges stem from an October 29, 2018, traffic stop. Troxtle was driving and Adams was a passenger in a Ford Explorer which allegedly had been following a semi too closely as they traveled east on I-30 in Hempstead County, Arkansas. Both men indicated they had flown from Kentucky in Adams' private plane and were driving home because it broke down. Ultimately a K-9 unit alerted to possible narcotics in the vehicle. When State Trooper Bernard Pettit informed the men he had probable cause to search the Explorer, Adams reportedly told him they were "mules and the car is loaded."
DEA Special Agent Matthew Newcomb wrote in his criminal complaint against the pair that authorities found 32 wrapped packages of packages of suspected cocaine -- weighing around 1 kilogram each -- inside a suitcase and another 24 kilo-sized packages inside a duffel bag. Upon their arrest, according to the complaint, both men admitted to federal DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) agents that they had transported cash and drugs between Detroit, Michigan, and McAllen, Texas, in Adams' plane on multiple occasions.
Federal prosecutors are seeking forfeiture of a 1975 Piper PA-32R-300 fixed-wing, single engine aircraft as well as a Ruger LCP .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol and an FN Herstal 5.7x28 millimeter semi-automatic pistol.
The trial has been rescheduled three times before. An initial trial date of January 28 was rescheduled for April 15, then July 22 and October 21.
In an order from late last month, Chief U.S. District Judge Susan O. Hickey granted a defense motion for another continuance and has set a new trial date for January 21, 2020.
