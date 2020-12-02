Trial on hold for Science Hill man accused of kidnapping, rape

The trial date for a Science Hill man facing multiple rape and kidnapping charges is now on hold as he has been assigned a new attorney.
In an order from last July, 54-year-old Gerald Avalon Hendricks was scheduled to stand trial this December 14 in connection to three indictments involving separate incidents and victims. He was indicted by the Pulaski County Grand Jury in August 2019 on charges of first-degree Rape and Kidnapping of an Adult in connection to a February 1, 2019 incident; first-degree Rape and two counts of Kidnapping of an Adult in connection to an April 24, 2019 incident; and first-degree Rape, first-degree Sodomy and Kidnapping of an Adult in connection to a May 1, 2019 incident.
Hendricks was arrested in June 2019 on a warrant connected to the April incident. According to the complaint filed by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Hendricks was at a residence on Cave Hill Road when an individual who lived there told Hendricks to kill two women who were also at the residence at that time.
Hendricks is accused of driving the women to Rock Lick Creek Road, before forcing one woman to remove her clothing to check her and her property for a "wire."
That woman was then allowed to leave the area on foot, while Hendricks reportedly took the other woman to his home on Shady Grove Church Road. While there, Hendricks is accused of forcing her to have sexual intercourse.
According to Lt. Bobby Jones, commander of the PCSO Criminal Investigation Division, the investigation of that incident led to the discovery the February and May incidents.
Following an examination by the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center (KCPC) in LaGrange, Pulaski Circuit Judge Jeffrey Burdette issued an order last April that Hendricks is competent to stand trial.
However, his December trial date is up in the air given a November 16 motion seeking a continuance filed by Columbia-based attorney Shanda West-Stiles, who took over Hendricks' defense following the retirement of public defender Andrea Simpson.
Pulaski Circuit Judge Jeffrey Burdette has scheduled a pretrial conference to consider the motion for January 21. Given the latest COVID-19 restrictions issued last month by the Kentucky Supreme Court, no new trials can be scheduled before February 1.
At press time, Hendricks remained lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center in lieu of a $300,000 bond.
