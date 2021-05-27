Trial scheduled for Monticello man charged in sexual abuse case

One of two men accused of assaulting a female nearly seven years ago is scheduled to stand trial this fall.
In an agreed order filed Wednesday, the trial of 32-year-old Jeffrey Allan Caldwell of Monticello is now scheduled for October 26 before Pulaski Circuit Judge John Prather Jr.
Caldwell and his father — Melvin Jeff Caldwell, 52, of Science Hill — were jointly indicted on charges of first-degree Sexual Abuse, second-degree Rape (No Force) and second-degree Sodomy by a Pulaski County Grand Jury in July 2020.
Last October 15, Melvin Caldwell pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree Sexual Abuse and one count of third-degree Sodomy with prosecutors recommending a five-year sentence. He is currently serving that sentence at the Pulaski County Detention Center and is set to become eligible for parole on July 10.
Upon his release, Melvin Caldwell will have to register as a sex offender.
According to the indictment and other court records, the father and son were accused in separate incidents involving the same victim — a cousin of Jeffrey Caldwell's former wife. The incident involving Jeffrey Caldwell is reported to have occurred on Halloween in 2014.
Jeffrey Caldwell is currently free on a $25,000 property bond.
