A trial date has been set for a Pulaski County man accused of not complying with the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry.
Last week an order was filed setting the trial for Jesse Ray Hamilton, 38, of Nancy, for September 21.
Hamilton was indicted last November on a single count of Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration (first offense). The charge stems from an effort by Major Jeff Hancock of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office to serve Hamilton with a civil document on September 19, 2019. When Maj. Hancock arrived at Hamilton's registered residence, he learned that Hamilton was not staying there. Hamilton was located living with a woman on Patterson Ford Drive in Somerset.
The online registry maintained by the Kentucky State Police indicates that Hamilton was convicted in Michigan for second-degree Criminal Sexual Conduct.
Hamilton is currently free on a $10,000 surety bond.
