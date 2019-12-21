You don't have to ask how the Triangle Restaurant in Nancy got its name. Simply approaching the building will tell you all you need to know.
Headed west on Ky. 80, the road forks sharply into a point. Ky. 80 keeps going to the right; Ky. 196 veers off to the left. Of course, if you're headed east on either of those roads, you can see the "triangle" shape made by the intersection as well. And right there, smack in the middle between the two roads, sits a humble little restaurant that looks like your grandma's front porch.
For the Nancy community, relatively remote in Pulaski County, the Triangle is an institution. No one is totally sure when it opened, but owner Mike Harris said he's talked to a woman in her 90s from the area who recalls it being around in the 1920s. It started out as a country general store and was changed by one Myrtle Stevens into a sandwich shop with ice cream, gasoline, and a pinball machine, according to local lore.
The restaurant had been closed for about five years when Harris, previously the Pulaski County Jailer bought it in 2013, and eventually re-opened it in February of 2015. Harris has deep family roots in the Nancy community with his grandparents, and sought to keep the Triangle tradition alive.
"It is a historical landmark in the area, and I thought it needed to be back open," he said.
It also gave Harris something to do once he was no longer overseeing the incarcerated of Pulaski County. While Harris' background has no hints of the always-competitive restaurant game, he recalled that when re-opening the Triangle, he was asked if he had any experience in serving food. "I said I served about 350 people a day" — meaning the inmates in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
For Harris, it's less about experience and more about elbow grease. He mentioned the old maxim, "Opportunity is missed by most people because it's dressed in overalls and looks like hard work."
But the opportunity has paid off, and the Triangle has been regularly busy ever since the Harris era began.
"We have a great customer base," he said, noting that many people come multiple times per week. "... We get people from everywhere. We have a group that comes down to the 4-H camp (in the Nancy area) that does scrapbooking. They're from Missouri, but they come in at least once a month."
It helps that restaurant options are limited in Nancy. There are a few — Mill Springs Pizza, Serendipity at Mill Springs — but the Triangle is the granddaddy of them all in western Pulaski.
And its heavily tied into the close-knit community. The menu board came from the old Nancy High School. A painting of a "Nancy Dragon" by Cherul Burnett hands on the wall over the county.
Harris said that they put their own spin on the menu when taking over the Triangle, and there's a lot to choose from. Appetizers include favorite like onion petals, potatoes skins, jalapeno cheddar corn nuggets, and an assortment of "fried"s — pickles, mushrooms, green tomatoes, cauliflower, and banana peppers. Burgers and sandwiches with colorful names — the spicy Nancy Dragon burger joins clever winks toward Harris' past life as a jailer (the Outlaw birger, with bacon and onion petals; the Slammer (with grilled cheese around a burger), and the Jailhouse Special (fried bologna) — season more traditional options, like cheeseburgers, BLTs, and club sandwiches, and hot dogs of different kinds are also available. For entrees, things like shrimp, hamburger steak, an eight-ounce ribeye and 12-ounce New York strip, and various salads are sure to keep one's stomach full.
"We do daily specials," said Harris, mentioning things like Wednesday meatloaf, Thursday taco salads and quesadillas, and of course, fish on Friday. "The hamburger steak is very popular out there."
Every triangle has three points. For Harris, the point of the Triangle Restaurant is serving the Nancy community and getting to know everyone who walks through the door.
"It's just the people," he said when asked what the best part of running the Triangle is. "That's the political side of me, but I love talking to people, being able to sit down and discuss different things about the community with them. ... I've made some amazing friends out here, and that's really been great for me."
