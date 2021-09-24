The brother of a woman who has been battling cancer for more than a year is getting set to compete in her honor.
Raina Simpson of Somerset was diagnosed with inoperable Stage 4 colon cancer, which had spread to her liver, in June of 2020. Her family, church and community have all rallied around her -- not the least of which is her brother Logan Smith, a Kentucky State Trooper serving the Campbellsville community.
Last fall, Smith launched a GoFundMe page to raise funds as he and three colleagues prepared to compete in Chattanooga's Ironman, which is set for this Sunday, September 26.
"I am using this platform to help financially support Raina and her family," Smith said. "My goal is to raise $100 per mile. I encourage and hope that anyone willing and able can support Raina's fight."
The triathlon consists of a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride and a 26.2-mile run. Though Smith began training a year ago, he really amped up his efforts in March -- about six months before the race. Training looks a little different each week but includes 150 miles on a bike, two miles of swimming, and 20-30 miles of running per week.
"Anyone that knows me, knows that this is way out of my comfort zone," Smith said. "It's not going to be comfortable or enjoyable. The training is long, hard and requires discipline and persistency. Anyone who's crazy enough to attempt an Ironman knows it will require early mornings, late nights and stress not only on my body but on my family as well. My reason for explaining this is not to toot my own horn but to express how hard this actually is to complete and that's exactly why I chose to do this.
"If Raina has to be in pain, then I need to be in pain. If Raina has to suffer and endure, then I will as well. The Ironman is going to be tough but nothing like what she will be dealing with."
Smith added that he considered his sister's faith to be her best attribute. She has fought her battle with continued joy in Christ and adopted a particular Bible verse for her journey: "And let us run with perseverance the race marked out for us, fixing our eyes on Jesus, the pioneer, and perfecter of faith" (Hebrews 12: 1-3).
Simpson and her loved ones were granted a brief respite this summer with tests that showed no signs of cancer. Because COVID-19 restrictions prevented her family from being with her as Simpson rang the traditional bell after completing treatment at Markey Cancer Center, Somerset Christian School -- where two of her three children attend and she once coached cheerleading -- stepped up to allow her to ring the bell at their front entrance in an August 18 ceremony attended by family and friends.
But as the Ironman neared, Simpson received news of a new lesion on her liver. As she prepares for surgery at the end of this month, it is Smith's turn to run with perseverance.
"Our faith has grown stronger by just her actions," the trooper said of his sister. "The last year has been filled with 13 months of chemo, ups, downs, surgeries, great news and now bad news again.…
"Obviously, I hope we blow the goal out of the water, but I'm confident we can all pitch in and to make life a little easier for the Simpson family! We love you Raina B!"
To learn more or to donate, visit "Racing for Raina" at https://gofund.me/60830de3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.