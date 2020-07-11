The Michigan man injured when the semi truck he was driving overturned early Thursday morning on Ky. 90 has been released from the hospital.
Johnny Louis Curtis, 57, of Montgomery, Michigan, was westbound carrying a flatbed load of wooden planks when he lost control of the truck and overturned on the Bronston highway just before 2 a.m Thursday.
The accident trapped Curtis, his wife and dog in the cab. Mrs. Lynne Marie Curtis, 64, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pulaski County Coroner's Office. Mr. Curtis was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Their dog was taken for care by Pulaski County Animal Control.
UK spokesperson Kathy Johnson confirmed Friday afternoon that Mr. Curtis had been discharged from the Lexington hospital. According to the Pulaski County Animal Shelter, he was reunited with his dog on Friday as well.
Deputy Ryan Jones of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation into the accident. The department is investigating the possibility that the truck either had to dodge something or actually hit something lying in the road.
Found at the scene were an engine block, two push mowers, a small John Deere pull-type trailer, and other items which looked like they may have fallen from another vehicle or pull-type utility trailer. PCSO is asking any business or resident with video cameras to check to see if they can identify any vehicle that may have been carrying that type of load -- even if it's outside the vicinity of the accident since the vehicle could have come from any direction. Since traffic is heavy along Ky. 90, the items likely would not have been in the roadway long and were probably lost near the time of the accident.
Anyone with information about a driver hauling such items should contact the Sheriff's Office at 606-678-5145. You do not have to give your name. The public can also visit the Sheriff's Office website and leave an anonymous tip at http://www.pulaskisheriff.com/tip.php.
You can also visit PCSO's Facebook Page and upload pictures and videos by clicking this link: https://pulaskisheriffky.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/fatalaccidentonhwy90.
