The city of Somerset bought Cundiff Square property off South Vine Street in January to develop University of Somerset, and the future of historical Old Town Spring, a feature of the property, is still close to the heart of former owner Richard Cundiff.
Cundiff wants to save the site and monument that overlooks an enclosure where Town Spring still flows. He quotes Mayor Alan Keck as saying the monument has to come down. The mayor was not available for comment for this article but he told the Commonwealth Journal shortly after the purchase the monument will not be destroyed, but it will not be kept at its current location, either.
"We're going to try to disassemble it instead of demolish it, to where if there are pieces they'd like to keep, we'll allow that," Keck said at the time. "If there's a way to memorialize the stones or something for them, I think that's fair to do."
Richard Cundiff's father, the late C.K. Cundiff, in the 1970s transformed what then was called Rub Hollow, a brush-entangled ravine, into a shopping area, offices and apartment complex. He built the enclosure around the spring and the monument which marks its location. The edifice was dedicated in 1979 in a ceremony with then-Gov. Wendell Ford and Pulaski County Judge-Executive Verl Garner.
Old Town Spring is the site around which Somerset was founded in 1798 by William Dodson. Path to the spring became the town's most traveled street in order to drink from Old Town Spring. Thus, a saying: "Whoever drinks from the Old Town Spring will have wisdom and will always return to Somerset."
Old Town Spring still flows. A look inside the enclosure at the base of the monument sees the water trickle as it has for thousands of years. It flows into nearby Sinking Creek.
In the 1800s, where South Vine Street is now, a cliff rose on the east side of the spring. It was later leveled to make way for the street.
The late Mr. Cundiff told the Commonwealth Journal many years ago he dreamed of the Cundiff Square development and memorializing Old Town Spring while riding a school bus from Faubush to Somerset. At one time he envisioned it as the heart of downtown Somerset.
The late Tommy Todd, formerly a state representative and mason, built the edifice that overlooks Old Town Spring.
"It would be a shame if that monument is destroyed," Richard Cundiff said Thursday. "It is the most historical spot in Somerset."
Future of Old Town Spring is in the hands of the City. Cundiff said he was paid for the property in June. He said his son, Clarence, has been negotiating with Mayor Keck.
