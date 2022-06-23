TTAI Community Workforce Development Scholarships announced

Submitted

TTAI met with the four award recipients of the TTAI Community Workforce Development Scholarship established for students interested in pursuing a technical program at Somerset Community College. One graduating senior is selected from each of the four high schools in Pulaski County. From left to right: Amanda Humble, SCC Manager of Advancement; Jarritt Sharpe, TTAI Assistant VP of Manufacturing; Kenny Maeda, TTAI President; Tori Smith, SHS graduate and future SCC welding student; Tyler Stevens, PCHS graduate and future SCC welding student; William Rowland, SWHS graduate and future SCC 3D Printing technician; Michael Morgan, TTAI General Affairs Manager; Aliyah Edens, SCS graduate and future SCC cosmetology student; Donnie Slagle, TTAI VP of Administration; and Ivan Tsuchiya, TTAI Executive VP.