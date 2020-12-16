"We may have to accept it but we don't have to like it."
Bill Turpen, chair of the Pulaski County Republican Party, commented Tuesday after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on the floor of the Senate congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
Turpen said no official position has been taken by the Pulaski County Republican Party but the local party chair said he recognizes the election results and the Electoral College vote make it look as if Biden will be the next president.
"He has done a great job," Turpen said of Trump. "He is going to be very popular for a long time … a loud and vocal spokesman for his people." Turpen noted about 70 percent of Republicans believe the election was stolen from Trump
McConnell Tuesday said President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence deserve our thanks and our gratitude for their tireless work -- and their essential roles in all these victories and many more.
Said McConnell: "Six weeks ago, Americans voted in this year's General Election. The legal and constitutional processes have continued to play out.
"Yesterday (Monday), electors met in all 50 states. So, as of this morning, our country officially has a president-elect and a vice president-elect.
"Many millions of us had hoped the presidential election would yield a different result. But our system of government has processes to determine who will be sworn in on January 20th.
"The Electoral College has spoken.
"So today, I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden. The president-elect is no stranger to the Senate. He has devoted himself to public service for many years.
"I also congratulate the vice president-elect, our colleague from California, Senator Harris. Beyond our differences, all Americans can take pride our nation has a female vice president-elect for the first time.
"I look forward to finishing out the next 36 days strong with President Trump. Our nation needs us to add another bipartisan chapter to this record of achievement."
The Senate leader's remarks followed a groundswell of leading Republicans who have now said Biden is winner of the presidential election, essentially abandoning Trump's assault.
McConnell prefaced his remarks with sweeping praise for what he characterized as Trump's "endless" accomplishments during four years in office.
