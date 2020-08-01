Turpen airs issues with Ranshaw's budget proposals

A magistrate who served on this year's budget committee is weighing in on a colleague's claims that he was kept from participating in the budget process.
District 1 Magistrate Jason Turpen said Thursday evening that he had been contacted by several people following Tuesday's meeting of Pulaski County Fiscal Court and a subsequent social media post from District 4 Magistrate Mark Ranshaw.
On Tuesday, Ranshaw voted against the latest Administrative Code because it clarified that the budget committee should not constitute a quorum -- or majority of Fiscal Court members which would then require its meetings to be public. He objected to not being included when Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley announced during the May 12 meeting that Turpen, District 3 Magistrate Jimmy Wheeldon and District 5 Magistrate Mike Strunk would serve on this year's budget committee.
Turpen took issue with the notion that Ranshaw was left out of the process.
"Before any changes were made a couple of us sat down with Mr. Ranshaw and went over the proposed budget line by line," Turpen stated. "This is when I learned that he had come up with his own budget and wanted us to just approve it as a whole. As we compared the proposed budget and Mr. Ranshaw's, I found many items in Mr. Ranshaw's budget that I did not agree with."
Among the items of concern to Turpen were that traditional earmarks including the Drug Task Force, March of Dimes, Somernites Cruise and Alzheimer's Center were cut completely from Ranshaw's draft. According to Turpen, parks in Ranshaw's district were fully funded while Firebrook in District 1 was cut in half.
Turpen went on to say that Ranshaw's budget was nearly $500,000 more than the one passed by Fiscal Court, which cut more than $2 million over the prior year's total and included an increase for God's Food Pantry which Ranshaw's draft didn't have.
In a response posted Friday morning, Ranshaw stated that he drafted a budget in an attempt to cut $3 million -- the amount he said the county was projected to lose due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He denied believing his draft should be passed as a whole and stated that the cuts to nonprofit organizations were actually just moving "those funds into a holding account until we could ensure we could pay them out."
Ranshaw added that his meeting with other magistrates took place before the May 12 Fiscal Court meeting where the budget committee was announced and the first reading of the county budget was heard. "I had no idea at the time I was not going to be part of the committee," he said, adding he did talk to another magistrate after he received the county's second draft.
"Just because you are named to the budget committee does not mean that you automatically get everything you want in the budget," Turpen continued. "There are areas in this budget that I would like to see cut more and areas that I would like to see cut less. When you have 5 districts represented you have to find a compromise that everyone can live with.
"As a member of that committee I met with Ranshaw and made sure he was fully involved in the process. I also spoke with him and kept him up to date when we were able to work through problems that came up during the process. When the budget makes its way to the second reading, every magistrate has a vote."
Turpen said that while he appreciates Ranshaw for "asking questions and speaking his mind," Ranshaw is "badly mistaken" in implying he was not allowed to be involved in the budget process.
In regard to transparency, or Ranshaw's claim that it's lacking, Turpen acknowledged "there is always room for improvement" but noted that since he joined Fiscal Court, meetings have begun to be broadcast live as well as archived and that most documents are posted online including the full budget.
"There are no secrets when it comes to the budget," he said. "It is public record and readily available for anyone to view."
Turpen also took on Ranshaw's claim that the rules were changed this year.
"The budget committee has always been made up of three members of court even before Mr. Ranshaw was elected to court," he said. "The past administrative code only stated members of fiscal court and did not give a set number. The new administrative code only verifies that it cannot be a Quorum. This is not to hide anything it's just to ensure that the sunshine law is not broken. If all the members of court are to attend, it would then be a court meeting not a committee meeting."
In closing, Turpen acknowledged disagreements but urged the Court to "work together for the future of Pulaski County."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.