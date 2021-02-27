Turpen honored as Entrepreneurial Success Story

The Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Entrepreneurial Success Award recognizes business owners and entrepreneurs who have dared to dream, taken risks, and contributed to our region's economic success.
Larry Dean Turpen was raised on a farm in Western Pulaski County in a tight knit community called Nancy. He was raised in church by wonderful parents who taught him respect, honesty, generosity and a good work ethic.
Like many Pulaski Countians, Larry followed older brothers and sisters to Ohio in search of better wages. He worked at GM for a period of 6 months. It didn't take long for him to realize he belonged in Pulaski County.
After returning to Pulaski County in 1969 Larry began his future by enrolling at Somerset Community College and working part time.
At the age of 21, Larry became married to Phyllis Jones Turpen, 4 years later starting their family, Brett, then Michelle and later their grandchildren Jaxon, Sawyer, Bentley, and Luke. Then in 1977 Larry opened his first automotive business; and in 1988 Toyota of Somerset was founded.
Larry realized early on that its essential to give back to the people and the community that supported us, our churches, our youth, our educational systems, and other businesses which he contributes to as well as others.
The dealership has won the prestigious president's award almost every year they have been in business. Year-in and year-out the dealership excels in parts, sales, and service, and constantly ranks in the top 10% of the nation for customer retention and most importantly customer satisfaction.
Larry has never been one to seek attention or accolades for anything he does. He has always remained humble and thankful for being able to help anyone in need. Though he gives freely from his heart, he prefers to remain in the background. Larry's life has always been about helping others in need and generous to a fault at times.
Larry's values carry over from his personal life to business. Larry always works alongside each of his employees helping with whatever job that needs to be done.No job is too big or too small for him to lend a helping hand. One could find Larry working right by a technician, or in a bucket truck changing light bulbs on a light pole, he even could be in a backhoe moving dirt to prepare for another building.
Larry is always staying busy. When he isn't at Toyota, you can find him on the family farm bush hogging or out enjoying life with his children and grandchildren, who are his pride and joy.
When he gets the chance he could even be out enjoying playing golf with some of his buddies.
Throughout the years, Larry has served as:
• A Chamber of Commerce Board Member.
• An Industrial Foundation Board Member.
• A Region Board Member for Toyota.
• A District Board Member for Toyota.
After 43 years in business, everyone asks when Larry is going to retire and he smiles and says "just getting started." The 2020 Chamber of Commerce Entrepreneurial Success Story -- Mr. Larry Turpen.
