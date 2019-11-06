There's the glass-half-empty approach and the glass-half-full one. Pulaski County GOP chairperson Bill Turpen had a half-full glass on Tuesday night.
"It's still a great day to be a Republican," said Turpen just after it became clear that Democrat challenger Andy Beshear had squeaked by GOP incumbent Matt Bevin by the thinnest of margins across the state.
"We still have both the House (of Representatives) and the Senate (in Kentucky) with supermajorities and all the constitutional offices except one," he continued. "We certainly wanted that one, I won't deny it, but it's still a great day to be a Republican."
Indeed, Republicans cleaned house in the November General Election in Kentucky -- except for the race at the top of the ticket. Michael Adams overtook Heather French Henry for Secretary of State; Daniel Cameron thumped Greg Stumbo for Attorney General; and Mike Harmon, Allison Ball and Ryan Quarles held onto their posts as Auditor, Treasurer, and Agriculture Commissioner respectively. Only Bevin came up short to Beshear -- by just a hair over 4,000 votes. (As of late Tuesday night, Bevin said he would not concede the election.)
So what was the difference in Bevin's so-slight margin of defeat? Asked if Bevin's issues with bluntness in his public comments -- which drew the ire of Kentucky teachers in particular -- Turpen said, "Probably so."
Still, Bevin did well in many Kentucky counties, particularly in the eastern part of the state. Of course, in Pulaski County, a Republican stronghold, Bevin was the overwhelming favorite, winning by 70 percent of the vote over Beshear.
"Absolutely," he said when asked if he was proud of Pulaski voters. "We did our part and rural Kentucky did their part all across the state. We have nothing to be ashamed of."
The strong support for Bevin outside of more liberal metropolitan areas and for the party in general is also a strong indicator for President Donald Trump in next year's presidential election, noted Turpen.
"I went to the (Republican) rally (Monday) night in Lexington," said Turpen. "Trump is very popular in Kentucky."
As for how Kentucky politics will now work with Republicans in every leadership position except the governor's office, "We'll all figure that out in a few days," said Turpen.
"But with the supermajority in the legislature, Republican ideas and Republican policy is still there, and we have the Attorney General, the Secretary of State, the Treasurer, the Ag Commissioner, the Auditor, and that's a great team," he added.
And while Beshear was a thorn in Bevin's side as the previous attorney general, Turpen doesn't expect Beshear and Cameron to have quite the same adversarial relationship.
"No, Cameron isn't that kind of guy," said Turpen. "He will look for what's right.w"
Added Turpen, "We still have a Republican state. We will see how the new governor works with the rest of the state offices and the legislature."
Early on Tuesday, while visiting the Somerset Energy Center to vote, U.S. Rep Hal Rogers was enthusiastic about his party's chances that evening. Rogers had stumped unusually hard for Bevin and the GOP ticket this election cycle.
Rogers called the rally a "blast" and said it indicated Bevin had "strong support," getting nearly as big a reaction as the president.
As for the rest of the Republican winners Tuesday, "It's really a talented ticket: Hispanic (Lt. Governor candidate Ralph Alvarado), black (Cameron), woman (Ball). So it's a balanced ticket, and a very talented bunch of people. I think (Bevin) has really put together a real campaign for the whole ticket to win. I look for all of them to win."
And with one exception, they did.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.