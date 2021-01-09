Two arrested in Thursday night traffic stop

A Somerset man and his passenger were arrested Thursday night following a routine traffic stop conducted by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.
Eric Daniel Nicholas, 48, of Pond Meadow Road, has been charged with first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (2nd or greater offense, more than two grams of methamphetamine); Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (1st offense, heroin); No Insurance; and second-degree Persistent Felony Offender.
Autumn Decker, 22, of McKee, Kentucky, has been charged with Disorderly Conduct.
According to Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck, the charges stem from an incident that began just after 10 p.m. when Deputy Branson Patterson stopped a 2013 Dodge Challenger on Pond Meadow Road for a reported traffic violation. During the stop, the deputy located 3.9 grams of suspected methamphetamine; 3.9 grams of suspected heroin; and $9,701 in cash all on the person of Nicholas, the car's driver.
The case remains under investigation by Dep. Patterson. He was assisted by Sergeant Steven Alexander, Dep. Alex Wesley and Kentucky State Police.
Both Nicholas and Decker were lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center, though Decker was released just after 1 a.m. Friday morning.
Decker is scheduled to be arraigned in Pulaski District Court on January 27.
Nicholas remained at PCDC as of Saturday evening in lieu of a $20,000 cash/property bond after pleading not guilty to all charges later Friday. He is next scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday.
Sheriff Greg Speck asked if you have any information about drug activity or any crime to contact the PCSO tip line at 606-679-8477. You can remain anonymous. You can also leave a tip on their webpage at http://www.pulaskisheriff.com.
