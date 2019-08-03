Two were arrested on drug-related offenses Thursday, both already having outstanding warrants for their arrest.
According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Brandon Smith and Deputy Matt Bryant responded to 175 Crimson Drive on a disturbance call and possible assault taking place. When the deputies arrived, two of the occupants allegedly locked the bathroom door and refused to allow the deputies in.
The deputies then asked for assistance from other officers due to the possible barricade situation. Sergeant Kyle Wilson, Deputy Dan Pevley and other officers arrived on the scene to assist. After about 15 minutes the people in the bathroom came out. They were identified as Kenneth Wells and Sarah Edmonson, according to the sheriff's office.
It was discovered that Wells, 35 of Crimson Drive, Somerset, had a Parole Violation Warrant on him. Edmonson, 21, from Corbin, had a District Court Warrant on her out of Madison County.
When the officers searched the residence, they located 138 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, $2,367 in cash, three handguns, two sets of scales, and numerous plastic baggies, according to the sheriff's office.
In addition to their warrants, Wells and Edmonson were charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, a first offense (greater than two grams of methamphetamine). Wells was also charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Wells and Edmonson were both transported to the Pulaski County Detention Center where they remain lodged with no bail set at this time.
Deputies were assisted at the scene by Chief Duncan (Eubank Police Chief), Somerset Police Department, and Trooper Travis Thompson.
