Two people were injured, with one airlifted to the U.K. Medical Center, due to a two-vehicle wreck that took place around 11 a.m. Monday on Ferry Road.
According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, the head-on crash resulted in the drivers of both vehicles being treated at the scene by Somerset-Pulaski County EMS. One driver, Wanda Lee Whitaker, 70, of Hidden Springs Drive in Somerset, was transported to the U.K. Medical Center via Air Methods. She was listed in critical condition Monday evening.
The driver of the second vehicle, Tommy Wiley, 73, of Horizon Court in Somerset, was taken to the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, where he was treated and released.
According to PCSO, Deputies Alex Wesley and Zach Mayfield responded to a report of an accident with entrapment at the intersection of Ferry Road and Prather Cemetery Road.
A preliminary investigation found that Whitaker, was traveling northbound on Ferry Road in a Gray 2014 Toyota van.
"Apparently Ms. Whitaker crossed the center line and struck a southbound 2019 White Buick Enclave," a PCSO release said.
The Buick was operated by Wiley.
Three juvenile passengers in the Whitaker vehicle declined treatment or transport to the hospital.
PCSO was assisted at the scene by volunteers of the Parkers Mill Fire Department and the Somerset-Pulaski County Rescue Squad.
