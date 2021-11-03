Two insurers available to Pulaskians through kynect

Open enrollment for federally subsidized health insurance got underway this week through kynect.
"Starting today, Kentucky families can go online and shop and save on quality health care coverage," Gov. Andy Beshear said as the exchange opened Monday. "Health care is a basic human right, and the healthier we all are, the better spot we are in to build a better Kentucky and further boost our booming economy."
Kentucky's revived insurance exchange replaces the state's use of the federal exchange, and will have two more insurers in 2022 than this year -- as well as its first vision coverage. It will also offer less expensive coverage to some people, thanks to greater federal subsidies.
Pulaski Countians will be able to choose plans from two insurers, Anthem and CareSource.
Open enrollment on kynect.ky.gov runs through January 15. Enrollments received through December 15 will qualify for coverage that begins January 1, 2022. For Kentuckians who enroll between December 16 and January 15, coverage will start February 1.
In just the past few days, hundreds of Kentuckians have visited the portal, allowing them to research plan options for income-based subsidies or if they qualify for Medicaid. The site also offers information about other benefits and resources, such as child care, elder care, food benefits, help with utilities, transportation, job training and veterans' benefits.
As the exchange relaunched, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra last month called kynect "Kentucky-made, Kentucky-driven and Kentucky-based" and said the advantages of having a state-based marketplace is that it can be tailored to the needs of Kentuckians.
Washington has impacted the exchange, however, through the American Rescue Plan Act. The pandemic relief bill increased subsidies -- allowing people to save an average of $75 per month. Another small savings will come from kynect not requiring the premium surcharge imposed on people who buy health plans through the federal website.
According to Gov. Beshear, Kentucky is getting $650,000 in ARPA funding through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to help pay for the reopening of kynect. He added that his goal is to get signed up the remaining 280,000 Kentucky adults and 45,000 Kentucky children who remain uninsured.
"Make sure your provider and preferred hospital are in-network for cost-savings," Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander advised. "Pay attention to distance between you and any specialists you may see. Take a look not just at the monthly premium, if you'll have one, but also, at any deductibles or out-of-pocket costs."
