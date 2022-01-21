Only two local candidates so have taken advantage of the extended filing deadline, and both want to represent District 2.
The original January 7 deadline was pushed back to next Tuesday, January 25, by state lawmakers due to their redistricting plans impacting the 2022 election cycle.
Locally, Eddie Dick of Science Hill filed last Friday as a Republican running for District 2 Magistrate. He'll be facing incumbent Mike Wilson, Skip Norfleet, Max Messamore, and Brian Carrigan in the May Primary.
Jamie Meece has filed in District 2 as well but for the Constable's race, which also includes William Caudill and William Allen Davis.
As of Thursday afternoon, there had been no candidates to file with the Kentucky Secretary of State's Office in races for which Pulaski Countians will be voting on May 17.
