Two Pulaski County men are facing drug-related charges after a routine traffic stop in neighboring Wayne County.
Cody Richardson, 26, of Burnside, was arrested early Thursday morning on charges of first degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (less than 2 grams of methamphetamine), Trafficking in a Controlled Substance-1st offense (heroin), Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Cody E. Carrender, 31, of Somerset, was arrested for first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine/enhancement), first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (heroin/enhancement), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator's License and other traffic violations.
Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reported that Carrender was driving on Ky. 90 when Deputies Brad Tucker and Derek Dennis conducted the traffic stop at 1:45 a.m. on Thursday morning. Upon approaching the vehicle, according to the release, the deputies smelled a strong odor of marijuana. An ensuing search of the vehicle uncovered methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, a handgun and unspecified paraphernalia items associated with drug trafficking.
Both Richardson and Carrender were lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center. They are each scheduled to be arraigned in Wayne District Court on February 3.
