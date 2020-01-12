Two Pulaski County men were injured in a head on collision Friday afternoon.
At around 2:30 p.m., sheriff's deputies responded to a 911 dispatched call of a two-vehicle crash in the 18000 block of Ky. 39. Upon arrival at the scene, Deputy Kyle Edward found two individuals suffering from injuries sustained in the accident.
Preliminary investigation by Deputy Edwards determined that Richard Kurtz, 50 of Bronston, Ky., was southbound in a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup when he crossed the centerline striking a northbound 2008 Ford F-150 Pickup head on, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.
The Ford Pickup was being operated by Charles Thompson, 66, of Eubank, Ky.
Both injured victims were treated at the scene by Pulaski EMS personnel and were airlifted from the scene by Air Methods and PHI Air Medical. They were both transported to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for further treatment, where they were listed as being in serious condition as of Saturday afternoon.
Deputies were assisted at the accident scene by volunteers of the Woodstock Fire Department and Pulaski County Special Response Team (HazMat), which responded due to leaking fluids in the road.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation by Deputy Kyle Edwards of the Sheriff's Office.
