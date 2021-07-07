MONTICELLO, Ky. -- A man was saved by two local men as they pulled him from his burning vehicle.
Jason McGinnis and Eddie Melton rescued Rodney Russell from his burning, overturned truck on East Highway 92 around 7:30 a.m. on July 6. According to the Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, these local strangers saved a life of another through their actions that morning.
"We were just fortunate enough to get him out before it burst into flames," said Jason McGinnis, a Wayne County native.
According to Russell, he was driving his truck on Kentucky East Highway 92 towards McCreary County when something in his vehicle malfunctioned and caused him to lose control. He then hit a rock embankment off the highway and overturned, where his truck landed back on the road on its roof. McGinnis was about 30 seconds behind him when the accident took place.
"I rolled up on it and the truck had just quit moving when I got out of the van," said McGinnis. "I ran down there and I was hollering, 'Is anybody in there?' and he finally hollered back, so I walked around to the driver's side because the passenger's side was crushed in."
When McGinnis first ran to the vehicle it was already in flames. Russell was unable to get himself out of the truck due to the conditions of both the vehicle and himself. McGinnis then attempted to kick in the glass of the driver's window until Russell informed him he was actually then in the back seat area of the truck after the impact of the accident.
"I kicked the back glass out and me and Eddie Melton got him out of the truck," said McGinnis. "Of course it was already on fire, but it wasn't blazing at that time. There was some fire on the oil pan and on down in the engine."
According to McGinnis he was grateful to have gotten there when he did because just after they had pulled Russell to safety, the fire had already engulfed the vehicle.
"By the time we got him out and got him away from the truck the fire really caught up, but once we got him out I glanced back in the truck to make sure no one else was in it. I just couldn't live with myself if there was a kid in there and I didn't get them out," said McGinnis.
Melton decided to remain with Russell until help arrived about 20 minutes later.
According to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Cody Neal was dispatched to the accident at 7:32 a.m. and was assisted by the Monticello Fire Department at the scene.
Russell was transported to the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital by the Wayne County Emergency Medical Service.
