Two Somerset individuals accused of involving two minors in relationships with adults has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Stephanie Lynn Jones, 38, and Daniel E. Mills, 40, appeared in Pulaski Circuit Court Wednesday for arraignment. Jones is facing two counts of first-degree Unlawful Transaction with a Minor pertaining to illegal sex acts involving one juvenile under 16 and another under 18 years of age. Mills been charged with two counts of third-degree Rape as well as first-degree Sexual Abuse and Prohibited Use of an Electronic Communication System to Procure a Minor for Sexual Offenses.
Both were indicted earlier this month along with another man following a Somerset Police investigation which began last summer.
According to SPD Captain Mike Correll, the department was contacted by a local resident regarding Mills inappropriately kissing a 15-year-old female.
School Resource Officer Jordan Hoseclaw and Detective Larry Patterson were able to locate the juvenile and arranged for a meeting with her, her mother and an investigator with the Cabinet For Health and Family Services (Department of Community Based Services). Capt. Correll stated that during this first meeting, Jones and her daughter denied that Mills was anything more than a family friend. However, as the investigation progressed, another minor daughter told Det. Patterson that she had a sexual relationship with an adult male -- something Jones again denied.
According to SPD, Det. Patterson was able to obtain search warrants for phones and social media accounts of all parties involved based on DCBS investigators seeing text messages between the 15-year-old and Mills. Police say the warrants revealed that both girls were involved sexually with the men in question and that their mother had "openly allowed the relationships to continue and Jones allowed her daughters to live with the men."
Capt. Correll reported earlier this month that "the investigation documented a timeline in which sexual relationships between both of Jones' daughters and the adult men had been going on for over a year."
The Pulaski County Grand Jury returned a joint indictment against Jones, Mills and John Matthew Branham, 28, also of Somerset. Branham has been charged with one count of third-degree Rape.
Jones and Mills were arrested on January 9 while Branham was arrested on January 13. All were facing a $50,000 cash/property bond, for which property was posted for Mills the same day he was taken into custody. Branham pleaded not guilty to his charge on January 17, with his bond being reduced to $10,000 fully secured and posted on January 21.
During her arraignment Wednesday, Jones was allowed to be released on her own recognizance with monitoring and no contact with the victims in the case. Both she and Mills are next scheduled to appear in court on February 27.
