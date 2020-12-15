MONTICELLO, Ky. — Two Pulaski County teens are facing an auto theft charge after a stolen vehicle was located near Lake Cumberland in Wayne County.
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, the juveniles — ages 13 and 15 — were each charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition (Auto, $10,000 or more) after the vehicle was found on Old Sawmill Road. At approximately 3:44 p.m. Sunday afternoon, Deputy Travis Bell received a call from the Pulaski County 911 Dispatch Center regarding the vehicle's location — determined by On Star software it had been equipped with.
The vehicle had been stolen on Saturday. Once it had been found, Dep. Bell arrested the two juveniles. Sheriff Catron said one was transported to the Adair County Youth Development Center while the other was released to a parent.
