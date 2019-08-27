Two defendants in a multi-state drug ring were sentenced last week in federal court.
Somerset resident Samantha Jade Poynter was sentenced to 39 months in prison, while Ohio resident Kimberly Ann Sweeten was sentenced to 33 months in prison.
Both earlier pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 100 grams or more of a mixture containing Heroin.
Additionally, Poynter must complete four years of supervised release, while Sweeten must complete three years of supervised release.
Poynter was arrested in West Palm Beach, Florida, on November 1 of last year before being returned to the area.
The women were part of an investigation which has netted several Somerset and Ohio residents.
Somerset's James Tyler Hargis and Sonie Meatchem Jr. both have submitted plea agreements, as have Ohio resident Stephen W. Ushery Jr.
Another defendant, Diana Chiree Sullivan, 26, of Somerset, was sentenced to 47 months in federal prison.
Two other Somerset residents, Wyatt Dalton and Caitlyn Evans, have pleaded not guilty.
The group were accused of funneling heroin into the area from Ohio from August 2015 through September 2018.
