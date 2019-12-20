With the January 10th filing deadline less than three weeks away for candidates involved in the May 19, 2020 primary elections, locally, as of noon Thursday, two incumbent Somerset City Council members had filed nomination papers for reelection, and two newcomers are trying to gain seats on the council.
John Ricky Minton is seeking reelection in the 8th Ward and Jim Mitchell has filed for reelection in the 9th ward. Phyllis Lawson has filed as a candidate in Ward 6, a seat now held by veteran councilor Mike New, currently mayor pro tem; and Teresa Singleton has filed as a candidate in Ward 11, a seat now held by Amanda Bullock.
If more than two Somerset City Council candidates file in any of the city's 12 wards, candidates in that ward will be subject to a May 19 nonpartisan primary at which the two top vote-getters will advance to the November General Election.
Ferguson and Burnside both in 2020 will elect a six-member city council and Eubank and Science Hill both will elect four-member city commissions. These nonpartisan small city elections are not involved in May primaries and will have a later filing deadline. So will members of boards of education in each of the three local school districts.
Mayors in Somerset, Burnside, Ferguson, Science Hill and Eubank serve four-year terms and are not up for reelection next year.
Big election news last Tuesday was a surprise announcement from State Representative Tommy Turner, R-Pulaski County, that he will not seek reelection. Turner has represented the 85th House District in Pulaski and Laurel counties for 24 years. He said it is time for him to take a break and move on to the next step in his life. Greg Ousley, a Somerset attorney, filed Wednesday for Turner's seat. He is a Republican.
Jeff Hoover, Jamestown, state representative from the 83rd House District, also has said he will not seek reelection. Hoover has represented the 83rd District since 1997. Mark F. Polston, a Somerset attorney, and Joshua Branscum, a Russell County businessman, both Republicans, have filed to fill Hoover's seat. The 83rd House District is made up of Russell, Clinton, Cumberland and a portion of Pulaski County.
With Hoover and Turner stepping aside, Pulaski County is assured two new state representatives after the 2020 election cycle. Ken Upchurch's 52nd District and David Meade's 80th District also extend into Pulaski County. As of noon Thursday, neither Upchurch nor Meade had filed for reelection.
Rick Girdler, state senator for the 15th Senatorial District, has filed for reelection to a second four-term. Girdler is a Somerset insurance agent. So far, nobody has filed against him.
Practically ignored by state media are two Democrats and four Republicans who have filed for the U.S. Senate trying to nudge out main players Mitch McConnell, a Republican, and Amy McGrath, a Democrat. McConnell, Senate majority leader, has filed for reelection to his seventh term but McGrath, a former Marine fighter pilot, as of Thursday, had not filed with the secretary of state.
Newcomers in the U.S. Senate race are Andrew J. Maynard, Democrat from Georgetown; John R. Sharpensteen, Democrat from Bonnieville; Wendell K. Crow, Republican from Coxes Creek; Paul John Frangedakis, Republican from Lexington; Louis Grider, Republican from Elizabethtown; and C. Wesley Morgan, Republican from Richmond.
Hal Rogers, R-Somerset, has filed for reelection to his 21st two-year term as U.S. representative from Kentucky's 5th Congressional District. Rogers has been in Congress since 1980. Gerardo Serrano, a Republican from Tyner, will face Rogers a second time during the May 2020 GOP primary election.
A Democratic presidential primary election will be held in Kentucky along with regular primaries May 19. Kentucky, at its Democratic presidential primary, will pledge 46 delegates to the 2020 Democratic National Convention July 13-16 in Milwaukee. The delegates will be allocated proportionally on the basis of the results of the primary.
Incumbent President Donald Trump no doubt with be the GOP nominee for a second term as president. Most states apparently will not have a GOP presidential primary.
