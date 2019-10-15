Two-vehicle accident leads to arrest

A man accused of causing an accident then leaving the scene was arrested Friday evening.
James A. Tomlinson, 44, of Robert Meece Road, Somerset, is facing charges of first-degree Wanton Endangerment (two counts), Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Drugs or Alcohol (1st Offense), Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operators License, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident (Failure to Render Aid or Assistance) in connection to the accidence that occurred around 7:35 p.m. in the 2500 block of Ky. 192.
The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office reports that Sergeant Kyle Wilson was dispatched to a 911 call of a two-vehicle accident about two and a half miles east of Somerset. Upon arrival, Sgt. Wilson learned that the driver of one of the vehicles had left the scene of the accident. Sgt. Wilson's investigation revealed that Tomlinson was eastbound on Ky. 192 in a blue 2010 Dodge utility vehicle when he, according to PCSO, "[a]llegedly crossed the centerline and struck a westbound white 2008 Ford passenger car" driven by Roy Acton, 37, of East Mt. Vernon Street, Somerset.
Eyewitnesses told Sgt. Wilson that Tomlinson flagged down traffic and left the area by automobile shortly after the accident.
While the sergeant was processing the accident scene, Tomlinson returned to the crash site where he was immediately placed under arrest for Leaving the Scene of an Accident (Failure to Render Aid or Assistance). According to PCSO, Tomlinson failed a field sobriety test conducted by Deputy Nathan Meadows led to the issuance of a search warrant for a blood sample from Tomlinson.
Neither driver required medical treatment but a juvenile female passenger in Acton's vehicle was transported to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the accident.
Sgt. Wilson was assisted at the scene by Dep. Meadows and Dep. Matthew Bryant as well as members of the White Lily Fire Department. The accident remains under investigation by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.
At his arraignment on Monday, Tomlinson pleaded not guilty to all charges. He is scheduled to appear in Pulaski District Court on October 23 for a preliminary hearing.
