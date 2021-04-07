Two Monticello men are among employees at a Clinton County facility for at-risk teen boys that were charged last week with assaulting residents.
Cecil Nevels, 24, of Monticello, was charged with two counts of fourth-degree Assault and one count of second-degree Assault. Chris Dunagan, 20, of Monticello, was charged with one count of fourth-degree Assault (child abuse). Gabriel Martin, 18, of Albany, with two counts of Assault 4th degree (child abuse).
The investigation began after Kentucky State Police Post 15 in Columbia was notified March 29 by Clinton County Hospital that a boy had been brought to the facility with injuries sustained at Foothills Academy in Albany, according to Post Public Information Officer Trooper Nick Hale.
Foothills Academy is licensed to accept boys ages 13 to 18 for services such as counseling and help managing anger and changing destructive behavior, according to its website. It also provides substance abuse treatment.
The three Foothills employees were arrested on March 31, KSP said.
Nevels and Dunagan were lodged in the Wayne County Detention center; Martin was lodged in the Clinton County Detention Center.
According to online court records, Nevels has pleaded not guilty to charges and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on April 13 while Martin is scheduled to be arraigned in Clinton District Court on May 11. Dunagan's schedule wasn't immediately available at press time.
