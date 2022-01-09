U.S. 27/Ky. 70 traffic light becomes fully operational on Monday

The wait is over for a traffic light at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Ky. 70 in Eubank. The new signal is set to be fully activated on Monday.
Having been in flashing mode since December 27, the light will be temporarily accompanied by message boards warning motorists of the new signal since the intersection didn't have a full red-yellow-green previously.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is encouraging drivers to use caution while traveling through the area until they get used to the new signal.
The traffic light is the result of longtime efforts from the Eubank community in the wake of multiple serious wrecks at that intersection over the years.
State highway officials announced last March that an RCUT (Restricted Crossing U-Turn) would be installed to block direct access from the east and west sides of Ky. 70. But before that project even got underway, another wreck claimed the life of a Somerset teenager in July.
The resulting public outcry caused KYTC to change its plans in favor of a more traditional traffic signal. Crews began to work on it at the end of October.
