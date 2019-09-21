Motorists will soon encounter a new traffic pattern at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Ky. 70 in Pulaski County, in Eubank.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) will change pavement markings on Tuesday, Sept. 24, creating a new traffic pattern for motorists traveling U.S. 27. Once completed traffic traveling both north and south bound on U.S. 27 will encounter only one through lane at the intersection. The current right (slow) lane will become a right-turn-only lane onto Ky. 70.
Motorists are advised to pay close attention to the new pavement markings and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.
