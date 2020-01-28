UCSK, UK partner on Bachelor's program for nurses

Submitted

On Monday, the University Center of Southern Kentucky signed an MOA with the University of Kentucky College of Nursing to bring a Bachelor's of Science in Nursing program to Somerset. Back row from left to right: Carlos Cameron, Deputy District Director, Congressman Hal Rogers; Dr. Amanda Culp-Roache, College of Nursing faculty; Tara Grana, CON academic advisor/recruiter; Dr. Kristin Ashford, Associate Dean of Undergraduate Faculty and Interprofessional Education Affairs; Trent Pool, Director, UCSK; Billie Duvall, Program Coordinator Associate Degree Nursing, SCC; Bill Turpen, Chairman of UCSK Founders Club; Dr. Carey Castle, President and CEO, SCC. Middle row from left to right: Christine Harper, UK's Associate Provost for Enrollment Management; Krista Atwood, Administrative Assistant, UCSK; Nancy Powell, Dean of Health Sciences, SCC. Front row from left to right: Dr. Janie Heath, Dean of the UK College of Nursing; Dr. Clint Hayes, VP of Academic Affairs.