UCSK, UK partner on Bachelor's program for nurses

The University Center of Southern Kentucky continues to take shape on the campus of Somerset Community College.
On Monday, Somerset Community College (SCC) announced that the University Center (UCSK) has joined together with the University of Kentucky (UK) College of Nursing to sign a Memorandum of Agreement announcing a new hybrid RN-to-BSN Bachelor's Degree program.
This would provide a track for students who earn an Associates Degree in nursing from Somerset Community College to go on and earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from UK without having to leave the Somerset campus.
UK is one of five schools to partner with UCSK to offer SCC students a way to earn four-year degrees while staying home, without having to pay the extra expenses of going away to college. Programs are offered on the SCC campus -- some online, some "in-the-seat," as Cindy Clouse, Vice President of Institutional Advancement at SCC, put it.
"This agreement further solidifies our partnership with UK, but more importantly provides much-needed education and training for nursing careers in our region," said SCC president and CEO Dr. Carey Castle. "It also demonstrates how the UCSK plays a key role in helping our area grow. I am proud of our SCC people and programs as well as the willingness for UK to partner with us for the benefit of our service area."
The "hybrid" nature of the program means some of it will be handled online and some in person at SCC's facilities.
Somerset's own Congressman Hal Rogers was a driving force behind making UCSK a reality for students in his district. He was pleased with the new development in nursing education as part of his vision for the union of schools, which include Western Kentucky University, Eastern Kentucky University, Morehead State University, and the recently-announced Lindsey Wilson College in addition to UK.
"For years, we have suffered from a nursing shortage in Southern and Eastern Kentucky, but this new program will help educate aspiring nurses right here at home, boosting our medical workforce and opening access to wonderful opportunities in the medical field," said Rogers. "I applaud the University of Kentucky for being one of our stellar partners for the University Center of Southern Kentucky, and extending its prestigious nursing program for students in our rural region. It will undoubtedly provide our local hospitals with a more expansive skilled workforce to draw from in the years ahead."
SCC has operated a successful Associates Degree program for aspiring nurses for years now. Graduates are eligible to take the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses. The announcement made Monday only furthers the ability of local nursing students to pursue a career in a potentially well-paying field.
"We are thrilled to partner with UCSK to offer this innovative, academic nursing program in the Somerset community," said Janie Heath, dean and Warwick Professor of Nursing at UK. "The University of Kentucky College of Nursing is proud to extend our footprint in southern Kentucky and be a part of helping local RN's achieve their next goal to advance nursing practice and healthcare delivery through higher education."
The announcement also continues the evolution of UCSK, as it's one of the biggest program additions to date. Clouse said UCSK also has "in the works" plans to add significant programs with Western and Eastern Kentucky Universities.
"The (programs) listed on our website are already active," said Clouse. "Most of them are online, and we're providing resources and people to help work through the process."
Pulling everything together in just a year's time after the announcement made about the formation of UCSK in December of 2018 has been a challenging task, and Clouse said that in working with bigger universities, the approval process for various programs and courses has to go through "many steps." However, Monday's announcement shows how UCSK is progressing toward its ultimate vision.
"In my opinion, a year from now or six months from now, the offerings for UCSK will be a lot different than it is right now," said Clouse. "There's a lot of discussion with the universities.
"To many people, the (progress within UCSK) may seem slow-moving," added Clouse, who noted that what's already happened in the last year has been significant for such a short time frame. "... Six months from now or a year from now, I think people will really be pleased with what will be offered."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.