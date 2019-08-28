Undercover sting results in drug arrest

A Somerset man is facing a felony drug charge in connection to a July undercover investigation by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office (PCSO).
Brandon L. Watkins, 34, of West Ky. 80, was already in the Pulaski County Detention Center for a reported parole violation when he was served with a warrant around midnight on Monday. The new warrant, served by Detective Sergeant Daryl Kegley of PCSO's Narcotics Division, charges him with first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (first offense, more than 2 grams of Methamphetamine).
The charge resulted from Det. Kegley's investigation of an undercover purchase of 3.5 grams of meth which took place in early July of this year. The investigation is continuing by the Narcotics Division.
Watkins remains lodged in PCDC in lieu of $15,000 cash bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned this morning in Pulaski District Court.
