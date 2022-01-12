Unemployment rates fall in all 120 Kentucky counties

Unemployment rates fell in all 120 Kentucky counties between November 2020 and November 2021, the Kentucky Center for Statistics reported Thursday.
Pulaski County's rate dropped during that period from 5.3% to 3.1%.
The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 3% for November 2021, and 3.9% for the nation.
Woodford County in central Kentucky had the state's lowest jobless rate at 2%, while Magoffin County in eastern Kentucky had the state's highest unemployment rate at 9%.
Kentucky's county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays and school openings and closings.
Unemployment statistics are based on estimates compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work within the past four weeks. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.
Learn more about Kentucky labor market information at https://kystats.ky.gov/KYLMI.
