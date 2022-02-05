United Way South Central Kentucky receives grant

United Way of South Central Kentucky announced a $10,000 grant award from United Way Worldwide's COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund.
This grant was awarded to 175 United Ways across the United States and is intended to increase internal capacity and crisis response preparedness, including critical areas such as business continuity planning, IT infrastructure, data security and digital communication platforms.
To date, United Way of South Central Kentucky has provided ongoing support to the community in response to the impact of COVID-19 and will use the grant funds to improve technology and internal operations so that staff and volunteers can continue to serve from home should the need arise.
"United Way of South Central Kentucky is grateful to have the support needed to increase its capacity to better respond to community needs around COVID-19 and other emergencies and disasters," said Crystal Cox, Executive Director for United Way of South Central Kentucky. "It's not often that organizations receive grant funding that focuses on vital back office tools such as IT improvements, software upgrades and digital communication platforms and this will allow us to be more agile and responsive to the needs of our agencies, donors, volunteers and the communities we serve."
United Way Worldwide established the COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund in 2020 to meet the unprecedented human services needs that appeared simultaneously in communities around the world because of the pandemic and the resulting economic fallout. To date, $57.3 million has been raised and distributed to more than 650 Local United Ways to serve immediate needs in their communities, impacting more than 20 million lives. To learn more about United Way of South Central Kentucky or to give, advocate or volunteer, please visit: www.uwscky.org or Facebook: UWSCKY.
