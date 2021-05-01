The University of Somerset (US) invites high school students in Pulaski County to participate in an online contest for an opportunity to play free of charge in the upcoming Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Jack Keeney Memorial Golf Tournament at Eagle's Nest Country Club on June 2.
To enter, all a student must do is share one of US's promotional posts regarding the contest on their social media platforms -- either a Facebook share, Twitter retweet, or Instagram repost -- by 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12.
Boys and girls currently attending Somerset High School, Pulaski County High School, Southwestern High School, Somerset Christian School, or any homeschool within Pulaski County are eligible to participate.
"The vision of the University of Somerset is to establish a transformative institution that will enable local students to pursue a world-class education close to home," said Somerset Mayor Alan Keck, who serves as US Board Chairman. "We are excited to present this fun contest as an opportunity for high schoolers in Pulaski County -- the leaders of tomorrow -- to participate in this prestigious event alongside today's community leaders."
"It is also appropriate that our contest winners will be playing in the Chamber of Commerce's annual tournament that bears the name of the late Jack Keeney, who was a dedicated educator in our region for more than three decades."
Contest winners will be randomly selected by University of Somerset officials and notified of their selection by Friday, May 14.
