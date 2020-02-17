Every superhero needs an alter ego. Clark Kent is Superman. Peter Parker is Spider-Man.
And then there's the incredible Lemonjuice McGee — who is, in fact, mild-mannered Jason Stephens.
Well, maybe not all that mild-mannered.
"It really just initially came out of my writing style for toys and stuff," said Stephens. "(The idea was) sort of a sleazy idiot who's not very self-aware. It got ramped up beyond that with the wrestling managing."
Writing about toys. Managing wrestlers. And oh yeah, he owns a new comic book store in town too.
Surely, Stephens qualifies as an entrepreneurial superhero.
Lemonjuice McGee's Comic Cavalcade opened February 1 along U.S. 27 in Somerset, just south of the Tradewind Shopping Center — anyone driving north on the highway will probably see the massive mural in the side of the building portraying sun-like beams shooting out in all directions. But Stephens isn't new to the comic book game. In fact, in a world of increasing e-commerce, Stephens has almost gone in reverse, from selling comics and collectibles online to opening up a brick-and-mortar store with co-owner Jim Sears.
Stephens is a local boy, graduating Southwestern High School in 1999 and having lived in Somerset most of his life — "I moved a couple times but always found my way back here," he said.
But he's had some unique opportunities — including writing for MTV. The music-and-entertaiment-centered cable network came across a toy blog Stephens had been operating and contacted him by email.
"I thought that was fake," he said. "I called them on the phone and they assured me it was all on the up-and-up."
There was a new website catering to the kind of audience Stephens sought, MTV Geek, with a focus on pop culture and "geek stuff." Stephens wound up writing multiple articles a week for MTV Geek in the mid-2000s.
"I got to fly to San Diego Comic-Con, the New York Toy Fair, Dragon Con (in Atlanta), and write about all the news," he said. "... It was awesome. I did all that work in Somerset from email."
That included getting a peek at a special release action figure to go with the release of one of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies. Stephens was sent the figure to review before anyone else on the market got that opportunity.
"I was one of the first people to get to mess with it," he said. "That was awesome."
But a world full of Ninja Turtles and Avengers wasn't Stephens' only interest. He also participated in the regional professional wrestling scene, where his "Lemonjuice McGee" character really came to life. Rather than mix it up in the ring with the big guys, McGee was more of a showman.
"Mostly, I managed (other wrestlers), so I would come out with a client and lead them to victory," he said. "A lot of times, it was being a mouthpiece for someone who may not be the best with a microphone in their face. If it's a face (a "good guy" character), I'm just cheering them on, getting the crowd into it. If it's a heel (a "bad guy"), maybe I help them to win. However you look at it."
Stephens was active in a number of wrestling leagues "all over the independent scene" in Kentucky and surrounding states. Next Generation Wrestling in Tennessee was "probably my favorite just because of the amount of talent they had," and also worked with Appalachian Mountain Wrestling in eastern Kentucky. "Those crowds were really great. They were really into it."
The character of Lemonjuice McGee is described as "a great many, many things —all of them sleazy" on the "Lemonjuice McGee" Facebook page, dedicated to the character. It humorously adds that he "cares about his clients, their welfare, their safety, their diets, and especially their money. Actually, scratch that — he's just in it for the cash."
So that's a look at who Lemonjuice McGee is — "It's evolved over time; it can be a kid-friendly version, a good guy, a bad guy, whatever," said Stephens. Though he's backed away from the wrestling arena, Lemonjuice McGee still lives on in the name and promotions for the Comic Cavalcade as well as serving as announcer for Somer City Roller Derby (whose merchandise is available at the new store).
Comic sales have been McGee's game long before this month's opening, however. Via Facebook, Stephens would hold live comic book sales. On Tuesday nights, they would do pre-sales of new-release books the night before they hit the streets so people could go ahead and claim them.
Those are still going on — but now, people can come in a building and browse the Comic Cavalcade for themselves.
"We do (the live sales) on the Lemonjuice McGee Facebook page. We have a camera set up and chat with people," said Stephens. "A lot of people do auctions, but we do claims ... If they're the first one to see an item, they get the item. We talk about comics, whatever we watched on TV recently."
There are three live sales a week, usually on Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
"Before the store opened up, we'd do a Tuesday night pre-sale show the night before books came out so people could go ahead and claim them," he said. "Now that the store's open, we've got an entire wall of new comics. ... Everyone local can come get their books on Wednesday and that night we do a sale, and everyone else in the country can get them."
Stephens has a national subscription list in triple digits for those who want their weekly books reserved.
Of course, there's much more at Lemonjuice McGee's Comic Cavalcade than just comic books. The 4,000-square-foot store is a pop culture fan's dream, with busts and collectible figures on display and available for purchase, as well as individual action figures, some in-box and some classics out of the original packaging. There's room with tables and chairs for special functions, and comfy seats in front of a row of televisions for video games — come play in a scheduled tournament or hang out and play for free while you're browsing at the store.
"It's the only place in southeastern Kentucky that does new weekly comics — the closest place (other than Comic Cavalcade) is Richmond," said Stephens. "We do action figures of all type, current and vintage. High-end statues. Funko Pop! figures, all the gaming stuff — gaming cards, like Pokemon, or stuff like (Dungeons & Dragons), Pathfinder, Warhammer. We have skateboard equipment — trucks, wheels all of it. We also have apparel. It's the first time I've done apparel (like) CollarxElbow."
Even the decoration is, well, super — and the bathrooms are no exception, featuring fandom-favorite artwork by Mitchell McGuire.
Those interested can visit the "Lemonjuice McGee" Facebook page, or more specifically, the "Lemonjuice McGee's Comic Cavalcade" Facebook page, where products and deals are regularly posted to update fans. The store has also gotten some national attention, such as from the Bleeding Cool site (bleedingcool.com).
You can't tame a figure like Lemonjuice McGee, but for now, Stephens has managed to settle down and find a storefront home for his alter ego while carrying on the heroic mission of getting comic books to the masses.
"It's weird being an owner (of a store), it's very unique. I'm still getting used to it," he said. "But it's great. Every time someone comes in the store, I'm super proud of it. I love being here. It's fantastic."
