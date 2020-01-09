Urgent Need for Local Blood Donations

Kentucky Blood Center officials are appealing for blood donations in order to boost the blood supply, which has seen a recent slump.
Several mobile blood drives canceled this week due to weather and other circumstances, while transfusions continue to remain steady at the more than 70 hospitals KBC supplies blood.
Somerset, located at 10 Stonegate Centre (Stoplight 16A), is home to one of KBC's six donor centers. The facility is closed on Sundays but otherwise open as follows:
Monday - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tuesday - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Wednesday - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday - 8 a.m. to noon.
All blood types are needed but there is especially a need for O- donors to roll up their sleeves since O- blood can be safely transfused to all patients. Since the start of the new year, transfusions have outpaced donations by more than 600.
"We always see a decline in donations over the holidays, but this year the decline was particularly dramatic due to the timing of the holidays," Martha Osborne, Vice President of Marketing said. "That slump, coupled with weather-related drive cancelations this week in Eastern Kentucky, has left us with blood shortages. We urge the public to to donate as soon as possible to help boost the blood supply."
In addition, there are numerous community blood drives happening throughout the state over the next few weeks. Donors can get a complete list of mobile blood drives at https://kybloodcenter.org/find-a-drive/.
Blood donors must be at least 17-years-old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.
Walk-ins are welcome. To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800.775.2522.
