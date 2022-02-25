US Dept. Of Education awards $1.07 million grant for SCC students

The United States Department of Education awarded Somerset Community College (SCC) a Rural Postsecondary and Economic Development (RPED) grant for $1,070,000 over three years.
The purpose of the RPED grant program is to improve rates of postsecondary enrollment, persistence, and completion among rural students through development of high-quality career pathways aligned to high-skill, high-wage, and in-demand industry sectors and occupations in the region. SCC was one of eight colleges selected for this grant nationwide.
This three-year, nearly 1.1-million-dollar supplementary grant funds the Rural Outreach: Opportunities toward Success project which will implement a secondary to post-secondary transition support system. The grant will allow SCC to hire four new positions that will be located and engaged in local communities. These individuals will champion the project and encourage students and their families to take an active interest in their future educational and career endeavors.
The project was initiated to remove as many barriers to success as possible. It will assist rural students attending select programs at SCC with technological, financial, and extra academic support.
The grant will cooperate with Western Kentucky University as they bring a Bachelors in Elementary Education program to our Center locations in Russell, McCreary, Clinton and Casey counties, along with our Campuses. In the coming months, we will be reaching out to collaborate and brainstorm more on our partnerships to build sustainable career paths for students in SCC rural service area.
The support of the areas Chamber of Commerce, High Schools, ATC's, School Districts and Libraries were instrumental in SCC being awarded a RPED grant, and they will be a huge part of our goal for economic growth. SCC has already secured commitments from many of these institutions and facilities in its service areas and will have the support needed to engage with the students, families, and community.
"The success of every student is the most important thing to us at SCC. This grant will help us to remove student barriers and transform the lives of many members of the communities that we serve," said Dr. Clint Hayes, senior vice president of Academic Affairs.
SCC is the heart of the community, not only as a place of learning, but also as a place to bring us together. Thus, our communities grow and thrive for the betterment of all Kentuckians. Through these funds the impact SCC can make will last for years to come.
Somerset Community College is a comprehensive two-year institution of higher education. SCC has campuses in Somerset and London, and centers in Casey, Clinton, McCreary and Russell counties. For admission and program information, visit our website at somerset.kctcs.edu or call 606-679-8501.
