The United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development Kentucky announced Wednesday that USDA is investing $100,000 in Knox and Wayne counties.
These projects are part of a larger tranche of investments totaling almost $185 million across 32 states, including Kentucky.
"The Biden-Harris Administration has made investing in infrastructure improvements a priority," said Justin Maxson, United States Department of Agriculture's deputy under secretary for rural development. "These loans and grants will help rural communities invest in facilities and services that are vital to all communities, such as schools, libraries, hospitals and health clinics. They also will help rural communities continue to beat the COVID-19 pandemic as America builds back better and stronger."
Knox County Fiscal Court will use a $50,000 Community Facilities grant to help purchase a tractor loader backhoe for the Knox County Road Department to service county roads and to recover from ongoing flooding and storm damage.
The city of Monticello in Wayne County will use a $50,000 Community Facilities grant to help purchase three vehicles for the police department. These vehicles will replace older, unreliable vehicles and help the department provide effective and efficient emergency response and law enforcement services.
USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety, and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural, Tribal and high-poverty areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.
